Azerbaijani MPs to take part in CIS forum in Moscow

Azerbaijani MPs Nagif Gamzayev and Parvin Karimzade will take part in the 12th Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS member states in Moscow, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend Dec. 9.

The event organized by the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member states will be dedicated to the theme “The role of humanitarian cooperation in strengthening family values ​​and traditions in the CIS member countries.”

During the forum, an exchange of views will be held on the issues of cooperation among the CIS member states in the spheres of science and education, events regarding holding the Year of Culture in the CIS and other issues.

