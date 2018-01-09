Azerbaijani national elected as vice-president of International Association for Energy Economics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of the Institute for Scientific Research on Economic Reforms at Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy Vilayat Valiyev has been elected as vice-president of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE).

He is the first citizen in the CIS region to be elected to such a high position, AzVision reports. He has long been cooperating with the IAEE. Last year, he was elected as a member of the Presidium of the organization and made an outstanding contribution to the expansion of IAEE's activities in Eastern Europe and the CIS. He was also one of the organizers of the 1st and 2nd Eurasian conferences held in Baku on August 28-31, 2016 and in Zagreb on October 12-14, 2017.

The International Association for Energy Economics was founded in 1977 in response to the 70's energy crisis. This is a worldwide non-profit professional organization based in the United States, which has members in over 100 nations, who strive to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of ideas, experience and issues among professionals interested in energy economics.

The main objective of the IAEE is to provide for the mutual association of persons interested in energy economics in order to create a forum for professional, multinational discussion and to provide a means of professional communication and exchange for these persons. To achieve this goal, the organization publishes three periodicals: "The Energy Journal", "Economics of Energy & Environmental Policy". The IAEE also holds an International Energy Conference each year, attracting various delegates and speakers from around the world and from some of the most influential government, corporate and academic circles.

