Azerbaijani nationals detained in Eritrea are released and repatriated

Eighteen Azerbaijani nationals, crew members of the "CMS Pahlavan," "CMS Igid," and "CMS-3" vessels operated by the Azerbaijani branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V., who had been detained by Eritrean authorities since November 7th of the previous year, have been released and returned to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Their release followed extensive negotiations conducted as a result of coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, acting on the instructions of the Head of State.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consular support was provided to the crew throughout their detention in Eritrea via the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia. Necessary measures were implemented to ensure their needs were met.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in Eritrea for their invaluable support during this process," the statement concluded.

