Azerbaijani official: Armenia wants to create new hotbed of conflict in region

Azerbaijani official: Armenia wants to create new hotbed of conflict in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia wants to create a new hotbed of conflict in the region, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with France 24 TV channel.

He noted that it is now more than 30 years that Armenia’s military aggression, the war unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan continues.

“Recent border incident is not just a sporadic act that happened on the border of the two countries, it is simply continuation of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan,” the official said.

Hajiyev recalled that although Azerbaijan has been taking constructive steps to advance the negotiations since the 2018 Dushanbe meeting, Armenia adopted a reactionary military doctrine, the Armenian defense minister called for “new wars, new territories”, and Pashinyan continues to pursue a policy of annexing Azerbaijani territories by saying “Karabakh is Armenia.”

The Azerbaijani official stressed that Armenia has adopted a new national security strategy based on fascism and chauvinism. He said that such steps by Armenia paved the way a new aggression in Tovuz.

Hajiyev went on to say that Azerbaijan has no military goals in the border zone with Armenia. “Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring stability in that zone.”

The Azerbaijani official associated Armenia’s recent attack with following reasons:

- Armenia tries to divert attention from the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and disrupt the negotiation process;

- Armenia wants to crate a new hotbed of conflict in the region;

- Armenia tries to draw third parties and the military-political organizations, member of which it is, into the conflict;

- Armenia attempts to pose a threat to the East-West transport corridor, out of which it has remained, as well as Azerbaijan’s oil and gas pipelines;

- Armenia, by creating tensions, intends to divert attention from the ongoing acute social-economic problems in the country;

Hajiyev said that Armenia also targeted Azerbaijan’s civilian facilities, leaving one civilian dead. He also pointed out that Armenia’s military circle threaten to hit Azerbaijan and its oil-gas infrastructure with Iskander missiles.

As for the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Hajiyev said. “The negotiations should be substantive and the co-chairs should fulfill their mandates arising from the UN Security Council resolutions. They should work to ensure the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”

In conclusion, Hajiyev stressed the inadmissibility of attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states by force, calling for the withdrawal of Armenian territories from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az