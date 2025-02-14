Azerbaijani officials to highlight COP29 achievements at Munich Security Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev and Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Babayev have arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

At the Munich Security Conference, the Azerbaijani officials will highlight the achievements made the COP29 climate conference, which was held in Baku in November 2024, News.Az reports.

“COP29 Presidency is delighted to have arrived at the Munich Security Conference, the leading forum to discuss international security. The COP29 President and Lead Negotiator will be attending several engagements with international leaders to discuss how the progress made at COP29 can deliver a better and safer future for people around the world,” the presidency posted on the social media platform X.

The Munich Security Conference is a significant event in global security discussions, this year coinciding with key developments such as the arrival of a new US administration, the start of a new European legislative cycle, and Germany’s parliamentary elections.

The conference will be opened by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with discussions led by Christoph Heusgen. Central themes will cover global governance, democratic resilience, climate security, regional conflicts, and the future of transatlantic relations. Europe’s role on the world stage will also be a key area of focus.

News.Az