Azerbaijani oil price drops

  • Economics
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on the world markets has dropped by $ 0.02 or 0.03 %.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 77.88/barrel.

Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).

News.Az


