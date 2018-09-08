Azerbaijani oil price drops
- 08 Sep 2018 07:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133485
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-oil-price-drops-2 Copied
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on the world markets has dropped by $ 0.02 or 0.03 %.
Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 77.88/barrel.
Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).
News.Az