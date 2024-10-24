Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price drops in global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil fell by $1.03, or 1.34%, to $75.53 per barrel in global markets, News.Az reports.

December futures for Brent crude are currently trading at $74.96 per barrel.

For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.

Historically, the lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

