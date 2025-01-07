Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $79
Photo: Shutterstock
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil in the global market increased by $0.48, or 0.6%, reaching $79.48 per barrel.Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $76.24 per barrel, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2024 has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.