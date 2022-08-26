Azerbaijani oil price grows on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.06 on August 25 compared to the previous price, amounting to $102.58 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 25 amounted to $100.58 per barrel, up by $0.68 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.82 per barrel on August 25, increasing by $0.96 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $1.15 compared to the previous price and made up $100.04 per barrel.

News.Az