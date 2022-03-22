Azerbaijani oil price grows on world markets
22 Mar 2022
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased $7.62 on March 21, settling at $119.57 per barrel, News.Az reports.
The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.