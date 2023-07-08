Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price increases

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $81.76 per barrel on July 7, increasing $2.48 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.  

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.51 per barrel, up by $2.51 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $58.96 per barrel, growing by $2.89 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.35 compared to the previous price and made up $77.94 per barrel on July 7.


