Azerbaijani oil price nears $79

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in global markets rose by $1.78, or 2.3%, reaching $78.78 per barrel.

Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $76.18 per barrel, News.Az reports.For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.The lowest price ever recorded for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

