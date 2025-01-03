Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price nears $79

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil price nears $79
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in global markets rose by $1.78, or 2.3%, reaching $78.78 per barrel.

Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $76.18 per barrel, News.Az reports.

For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price ever recorded for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      