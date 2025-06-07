Azerbaijani oil price rises above $70 per barrel

Meanwhile, August futures for Brent crude traded at $68.11 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri LT CIF oil at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port also rose by $0.91, or 1.3%, reaching $68.84 per barrel.
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF crude oil increased by $0.92, or 1.3%, reaching $70.16 per barrel on the world market.
