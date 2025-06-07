Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price rises above $70 per barrel

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil price rises above $70 per barrel
Photo: Shutterstock

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF crude oil increased by $0.92, or 1.3%, reaching $70.16 per barrel on the world market.

Meanwhile, August futures for Brent crude traded at $68.11 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri LT CIF oil at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port also rose by $0.91, or 1.3%, reaching $68.84 per barrel.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      