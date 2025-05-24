Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $67 in global markets
The price of Azerbaijani crude oil surpassed $67 per barrel, marking a notable increase in global markets.
Azeri Light crude increased by $1.07, or 1.61%, to settle at $67.72 per barrel, News.Az reports.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.