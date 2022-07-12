Azerbaijani oil prices down

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.15 on July 11 compared to the previous price, amounting to $120.1 per barrel, News.az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 11 amounted to $118.68 per barrel, down by $1.18 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $73.21 per barrel on July 11, decreasing by $1.18 as compared to the previous price.

