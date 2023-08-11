Azerbaijani oil prices increase

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $91.19 per barrel on August 10, increasing by 0.04 compared to the previous price, News.az reports.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $90.24 per barrel, which is $0.05 more than the previous price.

In addition, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $74.2 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of $0.52 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.19 from the previous day on August 10 to $88.27 per barrel.

News.Az