Azerbaijani oil prices skyrocket

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $3.01 to $82.84 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on August 7, compared to the previous reading, News.az reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $3.07 (to $81.66 per barrel).The price of URALS equaled $67.85 per barrel, which is $3.19 up from the previous price.Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea went up by $3.63 on August 7, compared to the previous indication, to $79.91.The official exchange rate for August 8 stands at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

News.Az