Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil prices up

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil prices up

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.17 on August 9 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.91 per barrel, News.az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 9 amounted to $97.29 per barrel, up by $0.22 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.3 per barrel on August 9, increasing by $2.26 as compared to the previous price.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      