Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold telephone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation they discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Reaffirming the strategic partnership between the two countries, both leaders expressed satisfaction on the joint efforts to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the active cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora particularly at the UN and OIC.

News.Az