Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighters claim five medals in Mexico

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighters have brought home a clutch of five medals, including three golds in the tournaments held in the Mexican city of Veracruz, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani athletes clinched two golds and a bronze medal in the Veracruz 2023 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix, and a gold and a bronze medal in the 2023 World Para Taekwondo Championships respectively.

Azerbaijan ranked 3rd in the overall medal table of the championships.


