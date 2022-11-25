Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on subsistence minimum for 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill “On subsistence minimum for 2023” was discussed at a session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

The document was presented by Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the bill, the subsistence minimum for next year was set at 246 manat ($144.7), for the able-bodied population - 261 manat ($153.5), for retirees - 199 manat ($117), and for children - 220 manat ($129.4).

After discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.

News.Az