Azerbaijani Parliament approves law on state budget execution for 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament meeting has approved at the plenary meeting the law on the state budget execution for 2018 in the third reading, Trend reports June 27.

Last year, state budget revenues were approved at 22.508 billion manats, and expenses at 22.731 billion manats.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, free balance of the single treasury account amounted to 872,350,399 manats.

News.Az

News.Az