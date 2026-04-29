PlayStation Plus May 2026 update: Early game announcement surfaces

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new game coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2026 has been revealed ahead of the official lineup announcement by Sony, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of this week, the next selection of free games arriving for PS Plus in May is expected to be announced.

These titles will be revealed next week on May 5th and will replace the current April offerings, which include Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. However, before the new monthly rotation is officially unveiled, Sony has already confirmed one game that will be part of the upcoming lineup.

The announcement was originally made a few months earlier during PlayStation’s State of Play event in February. Toward the end of that presentation, Sony revealed that Time Crisis would be joining PlayStation Plus in May. This release is a new port of the original PlayStation (PS1) title, which first launched in 1997, and it will be added to the Classics catalog on PS Plus. This means it will be available exclusively to Premium subscribers.

Like other previously re-released PS1 games, Time Crisis will be playable on both PS5 and PS4. It will also be available for individual purchase through the PlayStation Store when it launches on May 19th.

At the moment, Sony has not provided many additional details about this version of Time Crisis, as its State of Play mention was brief. As a result, many PS Plus subscribers may not have been aware of its upcoming arrival. However, it has been confirmed that the game will include gyro aiming support on both PS5 and PS4, offering an experience closer to the original arcade-style gameplay, which relied on a light gun accessory.

In addition, the release is expected to feature modern enhancements such as quick save functionality, a rewind option, and improved visual presentation.

Regarding the rest of the PS Plus lineup for May, more details will be shared soon. Sony is expected to reveal the monthly free games for PS Plus on April 29th, while the Game Catalog additions are scheduled to be announced on May 13th. Further updates will follow once the official announcements are made.

News.Az