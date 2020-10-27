Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves resolution remaming Veng village to Chinarli village

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the resolution to rename Veng village to Chinarli village at a plenary session on Tuesday. 

The bill "On renaming Veng village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district into Chinarli village" was discussed at the meeting.

After the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

In his appeal to people on October 20, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that from now on Veng village will be called Chinarli village.


