Azerbaijani parliament approves resolution remaming Veng village to Chinarli village
- 27 Oct 2020 13:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
The Azerbaijani parliament approved the resolution to rename Veng village to Chinarli village at a plenary session on Tuesday.
The bill "On renaming Veng village in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district into Chinarli village" was discussed at the meeting.
After the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.
In his appeal to people on October 20, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that from now on Veng village will be called Chinarli village.