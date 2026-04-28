Azerbaijan, Türkiye launch TurAz Eagle 2026 joint flight exercise

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Azerbaijan and Türkiye have launched the TurAz Eagle 2026 joint tactical flight exercise in Azerbaijan as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

The exercise is being held to facilitate the exchange of experience in planning and conducting joint air operations, enhance the professionalism of personnel, and strengthen coordination, News.Az reported, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

During the opening ceremony, the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland was honoured with deep respect.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were then played, followed by the screening of a video prepared for the exercise.

Afterwards, participants received a briefing and a presentation on the training tasks to be carried out.

News.Az