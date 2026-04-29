Hot Chocolate co-founder and "You Sexy Thing" songwriter Tony Wilson dies at 89

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Tony Wilson, the bassist, songwriter and co-founder of the soul band Hot Chocolate, has died at the age of 89.

Along with frontman Errol Brown, Wilson co-wrote hits such as You Sexy Thing and Emma, which took the band to the top of the charts in the 1970s, before leaving to start a solo career, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

The group were also the first predominantly black British group to achieve major chart success in America.

Wilson died on Friday at his home in Trinidad, his family confirmed on social media.

"Dad left us today," his daughter wrote on Facebook. "He left a lot of music behind... forever and ever."

"I am thankful that on Friday 17th during our conscious talk time he was led to the Lord with understanding.

"Some mornings later he asked for prayers. He said that he was leaving.

"The peace that I have is knowing that his soul escaped. He is in and at peace."Wilson's son Danny added: "It's been an emotional weekend. On Friday, my dad, the one and only Tony Wilson passed away, aged 89, at his home in Trinidad."

"Words don't do justice to the admiration I have for him as a human being or for his dedication to make his dream of getting the songs he wrote be heard.

"It wasn't until my mum dug out some old diaries of his from 1970 and '71 that I realised just how hard he had to work to achieve this dream."

"Trust me, it is truly staggering. The knock backs, the interviews, the touring, the radio shows, the meticulous documenting of record sales.

"All the pressures of what was a cut throat music industry in the 70s. It's all in those diaries."

Wilson stopped releasing new music in the late 1980s, but his children continued posting updates about him on social media in recent years, including a post celebrating his 88th birthday in 2024.Wilson was born in Trinidad and played in bands including The Flames, The Souvenirs, and The Corduroys before forming Hot Chocolate with his friend Errol Brown in the late 1960s.

They got their break in 1969, after sending a reggae version of John Lennon's Give Peace a Chance to its writer.

"Amazingly, a week later I got a call to say John Lennon approved it and wanted to sign the band to the Apple record label," Brown told BBC Breakfast in 2009. "And that's how we began."

The band forged a relationship with hit record producer Mickie Most, and wrote material for other acts, including Mary Hopkin, Julie Felix and Herman's Hermits.

But it was on their own that they excelled - with a multidimensional sound that incorporated strains of soul, rock, reggae and disco.

Their debut single, Love is Life, went to number six in 1970, and they had at least one hit song every year until 1984, making Hot Chocolate the first group in the UK to have a hit for 15 consecutive years.

Emma became their first American smash in 1975 - a year after it charted in the UK. Later that year, You Sexy Thing marked their career peak.

The track went platinum at home, and spent several weeks in the US top 10. In 1997, it charted again after being featured in the film The Full Monty.Wilson left the band soon afterwards to resume a solo career that had started with a handful of singles for Decca Records in the 1960s.

However, neither of the two albums he released - I Like Your Style (1976) and Catch One (1979) - made much of an impact on the charts.

In 1983, he released a visionary track called Hangin' Out In Space - which presaged the electro-soul movement; but after the 1988 compilation Sweet 'N' Soulful – The Tony Wilson Story, he stopped releasing new music.

Brown, meanwhile, continued to achieve success with Hot Chocolate, scoring hits like Every 1's A Winner and So You Win Again.

In 1998, the singer told the Independent that he had "lost touch" with his former bandmate.

"However, I will always be grateful to him for planting the seed and helping me find myself," he added.

When Brown died in 2015, Wilson paid tribute on his Facebook page, writing: "Rest in peace Errol Brown. Heartfelt condolences to your family, friends, and all fans."

The same Facebook page was flooded with tributes for Wilson, after his family announced his death at the weekend.

News.Az