Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends meeting of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova attended a meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

The meeting discussed a number of organizational and agenda issues.

The event awarded Gafarova, her Kyrgyz counterpart Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, as well as several MPs from the CIS PA (Parliamentary Assembly) member countries.

A parliamentary delegation led by Gafarova arrived in Bishkek on a working visit on November 15 with a view to joining the scheduled events of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

During the visit, Speaker Gafarova also held a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko.

News.Az