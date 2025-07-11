Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends Srebrenica memorial ceremony

Speaker Gafarova, alongside parliamentary heads and officials from various countries, viewed the exhibition titled “Footsteps of Those Who Did Not Cross,” News.Az reports, citing the Milli Majlis.

She signed the book of condolences before participating in the commemoration ceremony.

During the event, delegation leaders paid tribute to the victims of the Srebrenica tragedy and laid flowers at the Memorial.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Speaker held meetings with parliamentary leaders from different countries.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

