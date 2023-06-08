Azerbaijani parliament speaker congratulates newly-elected Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has sent a congratulatory letter to newly elected Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmus, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Numan Kurtulmus on his election as the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and conveyed him best wishes.

“As in all spheres, the strategic alliance between the two countries guided by the slogan "One nation, two states" is also successfully developing in the field of inter-parliamentary ties,” Gafarova emphasized.

Sahiba Gafarova invited Numan Kurtulmus to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has also had a telephone conversation with Numan Kurtulmus.

During the telephone conversation, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova once again congratulated his Turkish counterpart and wished him success in his future activities for the benefit and welfare of the two peoples.

GNAT Speaker Numan Kurtulmus expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and kind words. He said that he would spare no effort for further development of the relations between the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Milli Majlis.

News.Az