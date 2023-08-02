Azerbaijani parliament speaker sends letter to international parliamentary organizations over Armenia’s manipulations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter to the heads of international parliamentary organizations and parliament speakers of foreign countries regarding Armenia's manipulations, News.Az reports.

The letter reads that in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War in fall 2020, Azerbaijan ended the 30-year occupation of its land by Armenia and restored its territorial integrity. Despite being a victim of the conflict, it was Azerbaijan that put forward a peace initiative for the establishment of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus and the normalization of relations with Armenia based on the norms and principles of international law. In addition, necessary steps have been taken for reintegration of the Armenian residents living in Karabakh into Azerbaijani society.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted with regret that during the past period, Armenia continued its military provocations against Azerbaijan and interfered in its internal affairs by using the Lachin road, and at the same time hindered the progress of the dialogue with the Armenians of Karabakh. In April 2023, the Republic of Azerbaijan implemented its sovereign right in accordance with the norms of international law and established the Lachin border checkpoint. Azerbaijan`s right was reaffirmed in the last decision of the International Court of Justice. The fact that Armenia, unable to bear this, opened fire on an Azerbaijani border guard, committed provocation against Azerbaijan’s state flag, and attempted to use the Lachin road without permission clearly demonstrates its true intention to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and its commitment to the peace process.

The letter draws attention to the fact that recent allegations made by Armenia about the emergence of a "tense humanitarian situation" in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the alleged shortage of food and medicines for the Armenian residents living in the region are political manipulation aimed at confusing international community and targeting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan proposed the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the transportation of humanitarian goods to Khankendi and surrounding villages, and this proposal was supported internationally. The closure of the Aghdam-Khankendi road by the separatists indicates the true intentions of the forces that launched this campaign. The aim is to disrupt the peace process and prevent the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society.

Gafarova also wrote about Azerbaijan`s continuous commitment to constructive dialogue for the creation of peace and stability in the region, saying the country will continue its efforts in this regard. At the same time, the rights of Armenian residents living in Karabakh will be ensured based on the country's Constitution and laws.

Speaker Gafarova stressed that the international community should take a responsible approach, should not be deceived by the manipulations of the Armenian side, and tell Armenia about the need to remain committed to constructive dialogue.

News.Az