Azerbaijani Parliamentarian hospitalized

Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Araz Alizade hospitalized, APA reports.

According to the report, the parliamentarian suffered from kidney failure and some days ago placed at Caspian International Hospital.

The treatment of MP is being continued at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Araz Alizada is also chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan.

