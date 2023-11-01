Azerbaijani parliamentary committee condemns several MEPs’ visit to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Committee of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis expressed its deepest concern and strongest dissent, and a categorical protest against the provocative, unethical and, in fact, illegal as well as repeated actions that the Members of the European Parliament Nicolas Bay, Marion Maréchal and Vincenzo Sofo have undertaken to maintain a direct liaison, in violation of every rule and norm of conduct these MEPs are supposed to observe, with representatives of the separatist regime that had dissolved itself and fled from the Garabagh Region of Azerbaijan.

“In addition to supporting the separatists whose crimes have been covered up by their foreign patrons for 30 years, such actions vividly manifest the true intentions of the self-proclaimed heralds of ‘democracy’,” the Committee said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The statement said: “Regrettably, representatives of the European Parliament who only continue the pursuit of their traditional policy passed a resolution entitled The Situation in the Soviet Armenia in 1988 – the year when Azerbaijanis of Armenia were being evicted en masse. That resolution supported the territorial claims of Armenia but ignored the violation of the rights of the Azerbaijanis who lived in that country.

Led by the French MEPs, Members of the European Parliament interfere rudely in the internal affairs of the South Caucasian Region and seeking to bring chaos and instability to it whilst attempting to veil their actions with universal human rights, the rule of law and democratic values.

Those several MEPs who have met with the former ‘leader’ of the self-disbanded regime had earlier – and with the above purpose in mind – only showed the world how hypocritical they are as they sought to cover their true intentions with the call for preservation of the ‘Christian values’.

It is rather clear from those developments that the Islamophobia, the hatred of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the humankind in general as well as a sheer demonstration of the superiority of the Christianity indicate the true level at which the European Parliament stands.

The International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Committee of the Milli Majlis is stating with regret that this conduct of the European MPs, already a tradition in itself, is not merely unacceptable but also aims to nip the peace process current between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the bud. The same destructive forces seek their own agendas when they wish to make our region once more a scene of war and chaos.

We demand that the leaders of the European Parliament not only pass an appropriate assessment of such subversive activity in our region but also put an end to the abuse of humanitarian topicality to political and renegade ends and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the South Caucasian Region – and thereby not harm the continuing peace process.”

News.Az