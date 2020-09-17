Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will visit the Russian Federation on September 21. The delegation includes officials of the Parliament’s Apparatus.

During the trip, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet with the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Viacheslav Volodin. The meetings will feature an exchange of views on the current level of and future prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations.

Sahiba Gafarova will address a plenary session of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

As part of the visit to the Russian State Duma, an agreement on cooperation between Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation will be signed.

The Speaker of Milli Majlis is also slated to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The visit will last till September 23.

