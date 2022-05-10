Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Swiss Confederation for an official visit.

At the Zurich Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed by head of the Swiss legislature's protocol section Philip Baresville, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Galib İsrafilov and other officials.

As part of the visit, the Milli Majlis Speaker is going to have several meetings with Swiss officials.

