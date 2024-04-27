Azerbaijani parliament's head invites Montenegro's president to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has convey`ed greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic and a letter inviting him to COP29.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Gafarova and Milatovic as part of her official visit to this Balkan country.

The host underscored Azerbaijan's friendliness toward Montenegro and noted that the bilateral relationship is improving.

Speaking about Azerbaijan being one of the main investors in Montenegro, Milatovic welcomed the high level of cooperation, especially in the tourism sector.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), he fondly recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Dubai during COP28.

Milatovic also conveyed congratulations on President Ilham Aliyev's confident victory in the recent election, noting that members of the Montenegrin parliament were among its observers.

The meeting stressed the necessity of expanding the contractual-legal framework between the two nations and signing new agreements, as well as improving the work of the commission on economic cooperation, which would help to grow relations in this area.



The necessity of strengthening humanitarian relations and people-to-people contacts was also emphasized at the gathering.



Meanwhile, Gafarova denounced biased campaigns and pressure on Azerbaijan by some international organizations, claiming that Azerbaijan is on its own road.

She also informed about the process of delimitation between Azerbaijan and Ermenia, expressed hope for the swift signing of a peace agreement, and reminded that, as a result of the negotiations, Armenia agreed to return four occupied villages to Azerbaijan.

The parliament's head expressed her opinion regarding the prospects of opening transport routes in the region.

She mentioned that the restoration of transportation and communications will benefit the entire region.

Noting that extensive reconstruction and restoration work is currently underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the speaker said that new cities and villages are being built in these territories.

She also spoke about Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy supplier to Europe.

Milatovic expressed hope for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted that it would contribute to regional development.

Additionally, the meeting involved an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

