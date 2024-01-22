Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the progress made in the implementation of joint projects.

The parties noted the importance of signing the roadmap on the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for the years 2024-2026.

News.Az