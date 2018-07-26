Azerbaijani PM chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Cabinet held a meeting under the chairmanship of PM Novruz Mammadov on the discussion of issues in the working plan for 2018.

APA reports that the agenda of the meeting included discussion of monitoring and evaluation reports on the execution of Road Maps approved by the Azerbaijani President’s decree endorsing “Strategic roadmaps for the national economy and main economic sectors” dated December 6, 2016, and preparatory works for a census in 2019.

News.Az



