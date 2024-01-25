Azerbaijani PM holds meeting with Georgian Minister of Education, Science and Youth

Azerbaijani PM holds meeting with Georgian Minister of Education, Science and Youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Minister of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia Giorgi Amilakhvari.

The sides commended the flourishing neighborly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia across all areas.

The two also praised the level of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions centered on the current status and future prospects of collaboration in the fields of education and science between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

News.Az