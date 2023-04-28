Azerbaijani PM meets President of International Automobile Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with President of International Automobile Federation (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile - FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the successful organization of the Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan was hailed.

Discussions revolved around on the work done to increase road traffic safety and improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the FIA.

News.Az