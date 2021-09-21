Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM meets with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

The sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

They also discussed prospects for DP World`s activities in Azerbaijan in transport, logistics and other areas.


