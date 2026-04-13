Starmer calls for end to endless social media scrolling

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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on major social media platforms to remove “never-ending scrolling” features, warning they are fueling addictive behavior among young users.

Speaking on Monday, Starmer said platforms like Instagram and TikTok should take responsibility for limiting excessive screen time, particularly for children, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The UK government is currently exploring a range of measures to improve online safety, including a potential ban on social media use for children under 16.

Authorities are also testing curfews, time limits, and other restrictions to assess their impact on sleep, school performance, and family life.

“We’re consulting on whether there should be a ban for under-16s,” Starmer said, adding that addictive design features are a major concern.

Starmer criticized platforms for using algorithms designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible, often leading to hours of passive scrolling.

He said parents across the country are increasingly calling for government action to curb these practices.

The UK is not alone in considering stricter rules. Australia recently became the first nation to ban social media for under-16s, while Greece and Indonesia have introduced similar restrictions.

The government has already received over 45,000 responses to its consultation on children’s online safety, with a deadline set for late May.

Liz Kendall said officials want input from parents, teenagers, and families on issues such as screen time, AI chatbots, and harmful content.

The debate highlights growing global concern over the impact of social media on young people, with governments increasingly looking to regulate how platforms are designed and used.

News.Az