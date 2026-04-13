Oldest Roman military camp in Frankfurt found beneath Bolongaro Palace

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Workers renovating the Bolongaro Palace in Höchst, Germany have uncovered traces of an early Roman military camp beneath the palace garden, a find that sheds new light on the city’s earliest history.

Archaeologists from the city’s heritage preservation office identified the site during construction work, News.Az reports, citing Heritage Daily.

The remains date to around the year 0, placing them among the oldest known Roman traces in Frankfurt. Such camps are rarely preserved, making the discovery in Höchst particularly notable.

Excavations have brought to light a range of objects linked to daily life in the camp. Among them are coins from regions that are now part of France and Belgium, as well as pottery produced in southern Gaul. These items suggest that the camp was connected to wider trade routes across the Roman world and offer clues about how it was organised.

City officials presented the findings, highlighting the scale of the work taking place at the site. Archaeological teams have been monitoring construction in and around the palace grounds for several years, stepping in whenever deeper layers are exposed.

The camp’s location appears to have been chosen with care. It sits near the Nidda and Main rivers and on slightly higher ground, offering a clear view of the surroundings. It also lies close to known Roman routes, which would have made movement and supply easier.

So far, researchers have found no evidence of conflict at the site. Instead, the material points to everyday activity. Common household items and food remains indicate regular contact with local communities, suggesting interaction rather than confrontation.The camp does not seem to have been a short stopover. Findings indicate that troops stayed for a longer period, likely including both Roman soldiers and units recruited from allied groups. Further excavation is expected to refine the timeline and reveal more about how the settlement functioned.

News.Az