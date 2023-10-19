Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with the Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in all spheres in accordance with the One Nation, Two States concept.

The Azerbaijani PM provided insight into the continuous social reforms in the country, as well as measures taken to improve the well-being and social security of the population, and improve the quality of services provided. Asadov highlighted that ensuring the population's access to the services of state bodies and increasing citizen satisfaction are priority directions of the country.

Ali Asadov emphasized the importance of participation of the Turkish Minister in the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister noted that the 1st congress of Azerbaijani Women held at the initiative and with participation of the Great Leader 25 years ago ushered in a new stage of women's movement in Azerbaijan. He underscored that today the Azerbaijani government attaches special importance to protection of women's rights with the country pursuing a policy aimed at ensuring gender equality and equal participation of women across all domains of public life.

Touching upon the government`s attention to protection of children's rights in the country, the PM mentioned that complex measures had been put in place for the protection of children in Azerbaijan. One direction of these measures is aimed at combating the exploitation of child labor. Azerbaijan has joined a number of international documents, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Emphasizing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of family, women's and children's problems, Ali Asadov highlighted the importance of signing the action plan for cooperation on family, women, and children issues between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye last November in Istanbul.

The two highlighted the importance of the Action Plan for 2024-2025, signed on November 18 between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Türkiye.

News.Az