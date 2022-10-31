Azerbaijani PM meets with UNECE Executive Secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has today met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

As year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in UN, the comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations’ structures and specialized agencies, including UNECE was hailed at the meeting.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s success in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) was highlighted.

The sides also discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-UN cooperation.

News.Az