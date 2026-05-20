Putin hails ‘unprecedented level’ of China ties during Beijing visit - VIDEO

Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, where he was welcomed with a large ceremonial reception that included a military honour guard and crowds of children waving Russian and Chinese flags, News.Az reports, citing ITV News.

During bilateral talks, Putin said ties between the two countries had reached a “truly unprecedented level” and invited Xi to visit Russia next year, according to Chinese state-affiliated media. The two leaders are also expected to attend a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements and discuss energy, security and broader strategic relations.

The visit comes as China and Russia continue to deepen economic and political cooperation, with Beijing now Russia’s largest trading partner following Western sanctions imposed after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. China has maintained what it calls a neutral position on the war while continuing trade with Russia, including in energy and industrial supply chains.

Putin described the discussions with Xi and their delegations as “substantive” and held in a “traditionally friendly and trust-based atmosphere,” according to Russian media. Further expanded talks were expected to follow.

The timing of Putin’s trip closely follows Trump’s visit to Beijing, a sequence analysts say highlights China’s growing diplomatic weight. However, Russian officials said there was no coordination between the two visits, noting that Putin’s trip was agreed well in advance.