Iran will not surrender, deputy foreign minister says

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Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs has rejected any suggestion of surrender, saying the Islamic Republic is united and ready to confront any military aggression.

Kazem Gharibabadi was responding to recent comments by US President Donald Trump on a “temporary” halt to strikes on Iran to allow space for diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

“The United States says it has ‘temporarily’ stopped the attacks on Iran to give negotiations a chance, but at the same time speaks of readiness for a massive offensive at any moment. This means calling a ‘threat’ a ‘peace opportunity’,” he said.

“Iran stands united and decisively ready to confront any military aggression. For us, surrender has no meaning; either we win, or we become martyrs,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat also invoked the words of Martyr Rajab Beigi, saying: “We are a great nation, record our name in history; among all colours we have chosen red, and among all deaths we have chosen martyrdom.”

News.Az