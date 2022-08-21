Azerbaijani PM sends letter of condolences to Turkish VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to the Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Asadov said he was saddened by the news of numerous victims and injured as a result of severe road accidents in Gaziantep and Mardin cities of Türkiye, and expressed his deep condolences to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, as well as to the relatives and friends of the victims.

The Azerbaijani prime minister wished the injured the swiftest possible recovery.

A traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 21 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

News.Az