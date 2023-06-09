Azerbaijani PM takes part in CIS Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, within the framework of his working visit to Sochi, has taken part in a meeting of members of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.az reports.

Ali Asadov, speaking at the meeting, conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

In his speech, the PM touched upon issues on the bilateral agenda of the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership.

