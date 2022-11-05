Azerbaijani PM, Turkish VP visited Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited Shusha, News.az reports.

The officials visited cultural monuments and other historical places in Shusha, including the city square, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Jidir Duzu and the museum-mausoleum of Azerbaijan's poetic genius and public figure Molla Panah Vagif.

Later, Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay made press statements on the results of the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku on November 4.

News.Az