Azerbaijani police again seize weapons, ammunition abandoned by Armenians in Khankendi

Azerbaijani police officers found automatic rifles and grenades left by Armenians in the city of Khankendi.

On April 10, police officers found and seized 3 communication devices, 3 automatic rifles, 4 pistols, 3 rifles, 4 live grenades, 4 grenade launchers, 15 ammunition magazines, 860 cartridges of various calibers, 7 bayonet knives, and additional ammunition in Khankendi, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry’s press service.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of landmines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian armed formations.

News.Az